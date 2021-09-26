CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Troy, AL

Troy Earns First Conference Win Of The Season After Sweep Of UTA

troytrojans.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROY, Ala. – Troy bounced back Saturday night at Trojan Arena sweeping UT Arlington in three sets (25-23, 25-22, 25-19) for their first conference victory of the season. "It was a gritty game," head coach Josh Lauer said. "We got stronger as the game went on, and I'm proud of how our team competed. We made plays when we had too. We talked about winning gritty games and we did that tonight. We're going to be excited to get back in the gym this week and work on some things."

troytrojans.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Pelosi sets end-of-October deadline for infrastructure vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Saturday set a new deadline of Oct. 31 for the House to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. In a "Dear Colleague" letter released on Saturday, Pelosi said that “more time was needed” to pass the infrastructure bill along with the larger, $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package after scrambling over the past two days to get enough votes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Arlington, AL
City
Troy, AL
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uta#Mavericks#Trojan
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy