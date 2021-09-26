Troy Earns First Conference Win Of The Season After Sweep Of UTA

TROY, Ala. – Troy bounced back Saturday night at Trojan Arena sweeping UT Arlington in three sets (25-23, 25-22, 25-19) for their first conference victory of the season. "It was a gritty game," head coach Josh Lauer said. "We got stronger as the game went on, and I'm proud of how our team competed. We made plays when we had too. We talked about winning gritty games and we did that tonight. We're going to be excited to get back in the gym this week and work on some things."