I love a good, hearty sandwich. Much as I try to stay away from bread to avoid the carbs that seem to add a couple of pounds every time I eat it, once or twice a week I crave some, either for a sandwich or to dip in a great sauce. Of course, when I am traveling, I have to have peanut butter and jam sandwiches. It seems, within an hour of getting on the road, I can’t wait to bite into one of them. I love all kinds of sandwiches but I could actually live on PBJ's, which I frequently did for days at a time when I was in college.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO