Kirk Cousins, Vikings offense dominates in 30-17 win over Seahawks

By Jeff Wald
fox9.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS - For at least one week, all is good again with the Minnesota Vikings. In front of a sellout crowd of more than 66,000 fans at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday for the first time in nearly two years, the Vikings got what coach Mike Zimmer called the team's best offensive performance in his eight years as a head coach. The defense pitched a shutout in the second half after Russell Wilson and company put up 308 yards and 17 points in the first half. The Vikings beat the Seattle Seahawks 30-17 for their first win of the season.

