Thibodaux High School announced today that it is establishing an Athletic Hall of Fame. The school plans to induct its first class in the summer of 2022, saying that the Hall of Fame has a purpose of recognizing and honoring Thibodaux High athletes, coaches, administrators and contributors/supporters who have excelled in their respective roles and who have helped bring honor, distinction and excellence to Thibodaux High School both on and off the court or field of competition.

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO