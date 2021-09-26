Yuma Outdoors: Take care of outdoor spaces

Back Country Hunters and Anglers (the BHA outfit that took care of Yuma’s latest dove cook-off) wrote, “The smell of crushed sage, the ‘Chi-ca-go’ of a quail and the splitting of a sunset by a vast plain of grass. These are emblematic of North American grasslands, which are vanishing all too quickly. In partnership with a coalition of conservation organizations, BHA is working to advance a proposal in Congress to establish the North American Grasslands Conservation Act. This legislation would create a landowner-driven, voluntary, incentive-based program to conserve and restore threated grassland ecosystems across the continent. The model for this concept is the successful North American Wetlands Conservation Act, or NAWCA.