Well, Auburn football fans, it’s no longer just a meme. Everyone’s favorite mantra is now available to buy on a t-shirt, made possible by the man himself, Bo Nix. Since the Tigers’ 2021 A-Day game, the infamous phrase has traveled to the far corners of the Twitterverse and escaped into the Auburn community. Fans know the phrase by heart, and Auburn center Nick Brahms even mentioned during a press conference that Nix was having fun.

AUBURN, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO