For the next three months, the Nevada Museum of Art is celebrating 50 years of land art - around the world, and right here at home. "Land art is basically a movement that started about 50 years ago," said Dana Kilroy with the Nevada Museum of Art. "And it's a type of art where artists take things they find in the natural environment, like rocks and boulders and logs and earth, and they move it and reshape it and turn the natural landscape into works of art."

MUSEUMS ・ 1 DAY AGO