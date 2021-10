We’re often told to ‘look on the bright side’, to ‘count your blessings’, that situations ‘could be worse’. A lot of the time though, optimism is easier said than done.In the face of things like job stress, long working hours, illness, financial worries or relationship problems, it’s easy to fall into a ‘woe is me’ mindset, but could focusing on what you’re grateful for be a key to a more positive outlook on life?“Gratitude is becoming an integral part of working on mental health, and as a result we’re seeing therapies like compassion focused therapy become ever more popular,”...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO