Kearney, NE

Look for Fibonacci Sequence in artist Larry Schulte’s exhibit

By RICK BROWN, Yard Light Media
Grand Island Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY — Artist Larry Schulte notes two areas of interest that influenced his work. “One of them is nature,” he said during an interview at an artist’s reception. “Growing up on a farm and seeing the cycles of nature, those cycles that happen over and over again, influenced me. Another is the Fibonacci Sequence. When I was teaching mathematics, one of the things I taught them was this sequence because it shows up everywhere in nature. Everything that is in a spiral is based on the Fibonacci Sequence.”

