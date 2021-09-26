Look for Fibonacci Sequence in artist Larry Schulte’s exhibit

KEARNEY — Artist Larry Schulte notes two areas of interest that influenced his work. “One of them is nature,” he said during an interview at an artist’s reception. “Growing up on a farm and seeing the cycles of nature, those cycles that happen over and over again, influenced me. Another is the Fibonacci Sequence. When I was teaching mathematics, one of the things I taught them was this sequence because it shows up everywhere in nature. Everything that is in a spiral is based on the Fibonacci Sequence.”