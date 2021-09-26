CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lassiter: Moving the Little Giants back to Shenandoah District reignites Waynesboro-Staunton rivalry

By CHRIS LASSITER
News-Virginian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity bragging rights and the winner of any Staunton versus Waynesboro high school sporting event. Some things are just supposed to go together. The latest chapter in the Storm-Little Giants rivalry was all Waynesboro on Friday night. The visiting Little Giants quickly established a 30-0 lead and never looked back, putting a huge damper on Staunton’s homecoming festivities.

newsvirginian.com

