St Helens have secured the signature of promising young utility back Daniel Hill from Widnes Vikings on a two-year deal. Hill, 19, can play at full back, in the centres and on the wing. He scored on his Widnes debut in their Betfred Challenge Cup defeat to Salford Red Devils earlier this season and has gone on to make a total of six first team appearances for the Vikings before unfortunately missing the end of the season due to injury.

RUGBY ・ 4 DAYS AGO