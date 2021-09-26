CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In letter to president, Congressman Cohen suggests changes to guidelines for antibody treatment so unvaccinated aren’t prioritized over vaccinated

By Tucker Robbins
wtvy.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In a letter to the president, Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen suggests there needs to be more incentive to get vaccinated and prioritizing unvaccinated people for monoclonal antibody treatment is just the opposite. “People who have ignored countless calls to receive an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine should not...

www.wtvy.com

