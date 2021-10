ORONO, Maine – Jacari Carter knocked on history's door Saturday afternoon in the Merrimack College football team's narrow 31-26 loss to Maine at Alfond Stadium. The wide receiver etched his name into the Merrimack record book with 18 catches on the day, which tied him for the second most in school history in a single game with Elfren Quiles. He was also one shy of tying the all-time record, which is held by Jeremiah Watts, who had 19 receptions against Southern Connecticut State on Oct. 30, 2009. Carter is now also tied for 15th in FCS history for single game receptions. Jerry Rice and Chas Gessner share that record at 24 catches.

MAINE STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO