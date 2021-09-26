CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Democrats narrowly beat Merkel's bloc in German vote

By FRANK JORDANS and GEIR MOULSON, , Associated Press
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Germany's center-left Social Democrats won the biggest share of the vote in a national election Sunday, narrowly beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel 's center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race that will determine who succeeds the long-time leader at the helm of Europe's biggest economy. The...

