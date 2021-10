JOPLIN, MO. — The Emporia State cross country team competed at the Southern Stampede on Saturday, with the men placing seventh out of 21 the women placing 18th out of 26. Matthew Maki was the top Hornet finisher in the 8K men’s race, placing 13th out of 251 with time of 25:07.37. Rylan Brown ran 25:33.00 to place 26th overall. Connor Young was 42nd with a time of 26:01.46, followed by Justyn France in 80th at 26:45.54 and Calvin Morgan with a time of 26:47.80 to finish in 82nd place.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 11 DAYS AGO