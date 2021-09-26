CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
B.C. extends order capping fees charged by food delivery services at 15%

By Katya Slepian
thefreepress.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe province is extending an order that caps food delivery service fees charged to restaurants at 15 per cent. In a Sunday (Sept. 26) press release, the jobs ministry said that the initial order is being extended under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act and will take effect as of midnight on Sept. 28, when the current order was set to expire. The province will also extend a 5 per cent cap onother related fees associated with use of the service, such as online ordering and processing fees.

www.thefreepress.ca

