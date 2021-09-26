CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Freedom dies one moderate at a time

By Christine Robbins
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 5 days ago

Dear moderate voter, apparently, you’re being wooed. Will you vote? This time? There’s no telling. The liberals will try to boost your ego to sway you to their delusional state of things so you’ll vote them in office. However, the Left has no claim on morality, only emotionally driven decisions. And all they offer are feel-good services that are plunging our economy into ruin. But it looks shiny. What they don’t say is that it’s for elites, not for you.

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Competent candidates, please

To the editor: Patricia Silva is a perfect example of someone who should never hold a public office. She consumes conspiracy theories like Joey Chestnut inhales hot dogs. Chestnut’s claim to fame is eating more hot dogs faster than anyone else on the planet. At least he is only hurting himself. Silva’s embrace of toxic social media garbage suggests she is incapable of separating fact from fiction.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Voting for truth

To the editor: “If it is new, it is not true” — Dr. Steven Lawson. How grateful I am for truth. It need not defend itself; it always wins. It is not shaken; it is a firm foundation. Trend, fashion, vocabulary, technology, science, ideas, nor emotion ever destabilize truth. Without it, we perish.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

A vote for rational candidates

To the editor: I’d like to thank the New-Miner for printing David James’ recent Community Perspective, “Extreme Candidates Tarnish Elections.”. In a desire to appear balanced, the News-Miner published a second Community Perspective titled “Freedom Dies, One Moderate at a Time.”. But I’d like to point out that the differences...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Vote for sense, science, compassion and justice

To the editor: Conservative public embarrassment Christine Robbins again invokes the right wing’s classic bogeyman, the dreaded “socialism” (Sep. 26, “Freedom dies one moderate at a time”). It is evil in her good/evil dichotomy, while the good is socialism’s opposite, “freedom.” She offers us a slate of candidates who will support her vision of freedom. But here’s what I see in those candidates:
A vote for science and facts

To the editor: In the USA we enjoy unprecedented levels of comfort, autonomy and affluence thanks in part to our ongoing experiment with liberal democracy; we also have embarrassing levels of inequality, poverty and racism. On top of chronic national problems, humanity faces daunting new threats — global warming and other environmental crises, overpopulation and resource depletion, mass migration, a rise of autocratic regimes with little respect for international norms or laws, and nuclear arms proliferation to name a few — that demand our attention and action.
