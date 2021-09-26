Freedom dies one moderate at a time
Dear moderate voter, apparently, you’re being wooed. Will you vote? This time? There’s no telling. The liberals will try to boost your ego to sway you to their delusional state of things so you’ll vote them in office. However, the Left has no claim on morality, only emotionally driven decisions. And all they offer are feel-good services that are plunging our economy into ruin. But it looks shiny. What they don’t say is that it’s for elites, not for you.www.newsminer.com
