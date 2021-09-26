Freedom dies one moderate at a time

The House of Representatives passed a bill to keep the government running until 3 December.The Senate had passed what is known as a continuing resolution to keep the government open earlier in the day with 65 Senators voting in favour. This came after Republican Senators blocked a continuing resolution that would have also suspended the nation’s debt ceiling earlier in the week. The House voted for the same bill in the afternoon with 254 members supporting the resolution and 175 members voting against it. All 220 Democratic members voted for the bill along with 34 Republicans. The resolution takes one...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO