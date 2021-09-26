CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

State crime report is mostly welcome news

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 5 days ago

News-Miner opinion: The Department of Public Safety’s Crime in Alaska report for 2020 contained some great news for the state: There was a reduction in crime across Alaska in most categories last year. Reports from 32 of the state’s police agencies showed Alaska’s overall crime rate dropped 18.5%, continuing a...

