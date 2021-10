During the Council Rock school board’s meeting earlier this month, approval was given to Superintendent Dr. Robert Fraser to close elementary classrooms that experience three or more COVID-19 cases in a five-day period for at least seven days. The board authorized principals to assign seats during lunch in the cafeteria (kids can pick their seat but they must stay in it each day) to make contact tracing efforts easier. This will be revisited at the next meeting.

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO