CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

A one-size bunny boot does not fit all

By Karl Kassel, Fairbanks
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 5 days ago

To the editor: Today I received a postcard endorsing several people running for Borough Assembly. Imagine my surprise when I noticed the card was from an Anchorage corporation with top donors from Illinois and Anchorage, and without one Fairbanks resident. To ad a little more insult, the pictures on the front and back were only very scenic shots of Southeast Alaska islands and mountains. What does this have to do with Fairbanks? This postcard suggests I close my eyes and simply vote for their political philosophy without considering the facts or the uniqueness of our town. I don’t like that plan.

www.newsminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Borough Assembly
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

House passes 30-day extension for highway funding

(CNN) — The House of Representatives on Friday night passed a resolution extending funding for the Highway Trust Fund for 30 days, hours after funding for the program had lapsed at midnight. The resolution now goes to the Senate, which has adjourned for the night, and will gavel back in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy