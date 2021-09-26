A one-size bunny boot does not fit all

To the editor: Today I received a postcard endorsing several people running for Borough Assembly. Imagine my surprise when I noticed the card was from an Anchorage corporation with top donors from Illinois and Anchorage, and without one Fairbanks resident. To ad a little more insult, the pictures on the front and back were only very scenic shots of Southeast Alaska islands and mountains. What does this have to do with Fairbanks? This postcard suggests I close my eyes and simply vote for their political philosophy without considering the facts or the uniqueness of our town. I don’t like that plan.