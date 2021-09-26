Missouri Republicans move to cut all Medicaid funds to Planned Parenthood

For the first time in 25 years, Missouri’s gas tax increases Friday. The hike of 2.5 cents per gallon is the first of several, for a total of 12.5 cents over five years. The hike is projected to generate up to $500 million in revenue for the state’s roads and bridges, though that figure could come out lower depending on how many Missourians claim refunds on the tax. In another state milestone, Missouri is beginning to process applications for its expanded Medicaid program Friday. Individuals making up to about $17,800 are eligible for public health coverage under the voter-approved expansion. State Republicans have opposed increasing access to Medicaid, but the change was eventually upheld in court. And, in Washington, Congress managed to avert a government shutdown Thursday, passing a bill in the eleventh hour that will keep the government funded through Dec. 3. Still unsettled, though, is debate over the federal debt limit, which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said must be raised or suspended by Oct. 18 to avoid “substantial disruptions” to financial markets and the economy.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO