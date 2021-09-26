CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Republicans move to cut all Medicaid funds to Planned Parenthood

By Leslie Taylor
 5 days ago

A Missouri Senate committee recommends the state cut all public funds to Planned Parenthood. The Associated Press reports the Senate Interim Committee on Medicaid Accountability and Taxpayer Protection approved a report last Thursday that would cancel Medicaid contracts to abortion providers based on rulings in other states. Texas has already blocked Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid funds for non-abortion services.

