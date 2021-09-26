CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleworth for council

By Ron Woolf, Fairbanks
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 5 days ago

To the editor: I am extremely honored to write this letter to the editor supporting Jerry Cleworth for City Council. I worked with him when I was chief financial officer at the city and since then as a volunteer on the city’s Finance Committee. I recommend him as an individual of the highest moral character and dedicated work ethic. Jerry is always professional, well prepared, well informed and extremely capable. He works well with other elected officials, city employees and has a thorough understanding of the city’s financial and contractual matters, making him a very effective elected official. He always watches out for city’s residents’ best interests.

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Graham and Rentzel for school board

To the editor: School board selection is very important. Our school district needs the quality leadership of Andrew Graham and Jeffrey Rentzel. These candidates are dedicated to the physical, social and psychological health of our students. American values should be returned to our schools. Respect for life and liberty are necessary for our social fabric. Privacy of school bathrooms must be observed. There needs to be an emphasis on reading writing and arithmetic. Many of our students are failing these fundamental and necessary life skills.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

A vote for rational candidates

To the editor: I’d like to thank the New-Miner for printing David James’ recent Community Perspective, “Extreme Candidates Tarnish Elections.”. In a desire to appear balanced, the News-Miner published a second Community Perspective titled “Freedom Dies, One Moderate at a Time.”. But I’d like to point out that the differences...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Vote for the type of community you want to live in

To the editor: This community was embarrassed last week at the League of Women Voters municipal candidates forum by an out of control audience group that brought hate, insults and conspiracy theories into non-partisan proceedings. After this ill-tempered display some candidates, in fear for their own safety, needed walked out to their cars by security.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Affordable housing, expanding broadband are top goals for Savannah Fletcher

Savannah Fletcher is running for Seat F on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly. Originally from Washington, Fletcher moved to Fairbanks for a year-long judicial clerkship after graduating from Stanford Law School in 2018. “From the very get-go, I saw what a close knit and supportive community Fairbanks was,” she said. “I instantly fell in love with the place, and since then...Fairbanks is home.”
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Vote smart

To the editor: Decisions we make on or before Oct. 5 will have lasting (three-year) consequences for our community, yet typically less than 20% of eligible voters participate in municipal elections. I am concerned about candidates who appear unable to make sound leadership decisions for our schools, hospitals and community...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Campaign cash: Finance reports show big money for some candidates

A political newcomer has raised $40,000 in a bid to join the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, far outstripping her opponent and anyone else seeking to be elected to a local office on Tuesday. Kristan Kelly is a school counselor running for Assembly Seat G. The latest campaign disclosure records,...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

The longterm effects of your vote

To the editor: If you want to retain your parental rights to make healthy choices for your children and get back to educating rather than indoctrinating, I recommend Andrew Graham and Jeff Rentzel for school board. Jeff has worked for years with youth in corrections and also foster care. The...
Council to consider annexation, rezoning

4.3 acres along VFW Drive earmarked for business development if approved. A special meeting of the Crowley City Council will be held Monday, Sept. 27, to consider annexing 4.307 acres of property along VFW Drive and zoning the property commercial. A public hearing on the proposed action will be held...
Lima News

Elida Village Council to meet

ELIDA — The village of Elida will host its regular council meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Elida Town Hall, 406 E. Main St., Elida. Agenda – Elida Village Council – September 28, 2021. Call to order by Mayor Paxton. Invocation by Council Member Ms. McCoy. Pledge to...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Fiscal stability is a key issue in Jerry Cleworth's campaign

A former city mayor and city councilman, Jerry Cleworth, is running for City Council Seat A. Cleworth, 69, has lived in Alaska his whole life with the exception of three months when he was an infant. When he was 7, his father became the pastor of First Presbyterian Church and the family came to Fairbanks.
Bowie Council meets Monday

The Bowie City Council faces a brief agenda of business when it meets at 6 p.m. on Sept. 27. Two items of new business will include a revision to the Bowie Fire Department’s charity care policy and a resolution nominating a candidate for director on the Montague County Board of Realtors.
Rainsville City Council Meeting

The Rainsville City Council met on September 9, 2021, instead of the first Monday of the month due to the Labor Day holiday. During the work session, representatives from the Family Services of North Alabama introduced the program to the Council. They said they were there to help the community through various services, especially in education and sexual assault prevention awareness.
NB Council agrees to new council rules

After repeated debates over council rules in the last 10 months, the North Bend City Council agreed to an updated set of rules that will govern the way the council runs meetings and operates in other aspects of the job. The updated rules were created with the help of the...
Bowerston Village Council

KEY ACTION Learned that a part-time employee would be hired. DISCUSSION Village Administrator Bart Busby reported that part-time employee Allan Marcus had resigned to pursue other interests. Busby told Council that although Marcus had been working full time since March, he felt that a part-time employee would be sufficient at...
A Ballot Question For City Council

Deer Park City Council candidacy requires contenders to live within the city for more than one year before the election. Billy Costello moved to Deer Park in May of 2021, he has owned a business in the community since 2018. On his Facebook page, Costello credited an article by the...
Clarinda City Council Notes

During a meeting of Clarinda City Council Wednesday, City Manager Gary McClarnon gave an update on the water levels of the Nodaway River. McClarnon reported the levels are running low. He added the measurements have been consistently below 40 cfs. If they get to below 15 cfs for seven consecutive days, the city would be placed under a water watch. McClarnon asked residents to conserve water and not use it for watering lawns or washing out driveways.
Bellevue City Council recap

The Bellevue City Council voted and discussed the following at its Sept. 21 meeting:. • Approved a recommendation to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission for the approval of the application for Kinsey A. Bosselman as the new Manager for Bosselman's Pump & Pantry LLC dba "Pump & Pantry 50" at 3605 Summit Plaza Drive.
Council discusses budget, contract

Newly resigned Indiana Borough Manager C. Michael Foote’s shadow hung over a number of aspects of Tuesday’s Indiana Borough Council agenda preparatory meeting. Foote resigned effective last week and is off “for parts unknown,” Borough Council President Dr. Peter Broad said. It wasn’t before a series of meetings, including sessions...
Litchfield City Council Meeting

The Litchfield City Council has approved of a site plan and variance requests for a Scooters Coffee kiosk. It will be located between the Pizza Hut and Davis Avenue on East Highway 12. Tim Scott will be opening the drive-through coffee and pastry business at 602 East U.S. Highway 12...
Council denies police changes

Winnsboro Police Department promotions were denied by Town Council members in their regular monthly meeting Monday. Town Council member Eddie Dunn made a motion to promote Officer Jamarsa Hill to sergeant but the motion died from a lack of a second. The move to promote Officer Jerry Davis from sergeant to investigator died from a lack of a motion.
