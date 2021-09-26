CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OUT WEST ROUNDUP | Native Americans aim for more influence; North Dakota slips as oil producer

By The Associated Press
coloradopolitics.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE — A coalition of Native American communities has proposed redrawing New Mexico's political map to boost Indigenous voters' influence in elections. The proposed changes from New Mexico's 19 Native American pueblos and the Jicarilla Apache Nation, outlined on Sept. 20, would reshape a congressional swing district where Republicans regained control in 2020. They would also lead to more Native American potential voters in six state House and three Senate districts northwestern New Mexico.

Comments / 0

#New Mexico Legislature#Oil Producer#Oil Industry#Santa Fe#Indigenous#Republicans#House#Senate#Democratic#Congress#New Mexicans
Comments / 0

