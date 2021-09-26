CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scholz has edge after German election leaves outcome undecided

 12 days ago

Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats inched ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives in an unprecedentedly tight election that is still to decide who will lead Europe’s biggest economy. Scholz’s SPD, the front-runner over the final weeks of the campaign, is set to win 26% of the votes, according to...

Olaf Scholz’s Quiet Revolution in German Economics

At the meeting of finance ministers of the eurozone—the countries using the euro as their currency—in Luxembourg on Oct. 4, one prominent regular attendee was missing. Olaf Scholz, Germany’s finance minister and vice chancellor since 2018, was otherwise occupied in Berlin. Eight days earlier, his Social Democratic Party (SPD) had won national elections under his leadership, making him the most likely person to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor, pending coalition negotiations.
PM Andrej Babis front-runner in Czech vote, despite scandals

Czechs begin voting Friday in a parliamentary election with polls showing Prime Minister Andrej Babis a populist billionaire, has a good chance of keeping his job despite a new scandal over his financial dealings.Two days of balloting are being held to fill 200 seats in the lower house of Parliament the main legislative body in the eastern European country that's a member of the European Union and NATO.Euroskeptic Babis, 67, has had a turbulent term featuring numerous scandals. Among them, police recommended that he should be indicted over alleged fraud involving EU subsidies, and a recently published...
Merkel meets pope as parties at home try to form government

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Thursday with Pope Francis and toured a Jesuit-run child protection center, while back home three German parties at home held talks on forming a new government without her center-right bloc.Merkel told reporters she talked politics, climate change and clergy sex abuse during the visit to the Vatican and a meeting at the Pontifical Gregorian University’s academic program on child protection and safe environments. She spent some 45 minutes with the pope and received from him a small copy of the bronze Holy Door, as well as copies of his main documents.Merkel also met with Italian Premier Mario Draghi before attending a peace prayer at the Colosseum organized by the Rome-based Sant’Egidio charity.Merkel and her outgoing government will stay in office on a caretaker basis until a new administration is in place, a process that could take weeks or months. On Thursday, the center-left Social Democrats the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats were holding a first round of exploratory talks on forming a possible coalition. If they eventually succeed, that would send Merkel’s center-right Union bloc into opposition after a disastrous showing in Germany’s Sept. 26 election.
'We'll miss you': Merkel gets fond farewell in Rome

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi paid tribute to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday as the pair, once hailed as Europe's power couple, held what is likely to be their last bilateral meeting in Rome. Merkel, who is bowing out after a historic 16 years in power, also made a private visit to Pope Francis during her visit, where they discussed climate change and the scandal of clerical sex abuse. She and Draghi worked together closely when he was head of the European Central Bank (ECB) and at a news conference after their talks Thursday, he applauded her "calm, determination and sincere faith in the European Union". "She transformed the role of Germany in Europe. We will miss her, but I am sure that we will see her again in Italy -- perhaps in more relaxed settings -- given her love for our country," Draghi said.
Olaf Scholz
Angela Merkel
Armin Laschet
Christian Lindner
Germany a step closer to Scholz-led government

Germany inched towards a government led by Olaf Scholz after the Greens and the liberal FDP party said Wednesday they would try for a three-way tie-up with his Social Democrats while shunning Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives. - 'Building bridges' - Green co-leader Annalena Baerbock said that after preliminary discussions with the SPD and CDU-CSU, the Greens "believe it makes sense" to focus on a tie-up led by the Social Democrats.
This election has forced a generational shift in German politics

Sunday’s election in Germany ended an astonishing campaign run, unprecedented in the country’s postwar history. Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union party experienced a landslide defeat, not only losing about a quarter of its vote share, a number of important constituencies – including the one that Merkel herself held – but also ending up in third place in three of the eastern states of Germany, behind the Social Democrats and the rightwing, populist AfD.
Merkel Congratulated Scholz on German Election Success - Govt Spokesperson

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated Olaf Scholz, the leader of the Social Democrats, on his election success, a government spokesperson said in a written statement on Tuesday. In the national election, the SPD came marginally ahead of her conservative bloc, leading some in her party to say...
Germans Vote, But Outcome Unclear

The euro is showing limited movement in the Friday session. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1701, down 0.16% on the day. Germans have gone to the polls, but the results of the federal election remain unclear, and the political picture could remain muddy for up to several months. Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and the main opposition Social Democrats (SPD) are almost tied, which means that a third party will have to be included in order to form a coalition government. The most important takeaway for the financial markets is that Merkel, who is stepping down as Chancellor after 16 years, will remain in power until a new government is formed. The markets are happy to have Merkel stay on, and EUR/USD has shown movement since the election.
EUR/USD forecast after the latest German election

The EUR/USD declined after the latest German election. Olaf Scholz of Social Democrats won by a slim margin. Germany could take months before having a new government. The EUR/USD pair declined slightly on Monday as investors reflected on the results of Sunday’s German election. The pair fell to 1.1682, which was slightly below last week’s high of 1.1755.
Berlin, DE
Europe
Germany
China
What happens after the German election?

The two main rivals vying to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor on Sunday each said they would try to head the next government after early election results showed them neck-and-neck, kickstarting a scramble for potential coalition partners. Germany's chancellor is not directly elected, but chosen through a vote in the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, after a government has been formed. Merkel could remain in her post for weeks if not months while parties try to cobble together a coalition.
With Angela Merkel leaving, Germans vote in key election

Exit polls show a neck-and-neck race in Germany’s parliamentary elections held on Sunday. More than 60 million adults are eligible to vote in the landmark election. Chancellor Angela Merkel who has served for 16 years is stepping down, marking the start of a new era in German politics. Deutsche Welle Television Political Correspondent Thomas Sparrow joins to discuss.
German election to set direction after 16 years under Merkel

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's closely fought election on Sunday will set the direction of the European Union's most populous country after 16 years under Angela Merkel, whose party is scrambling to avoid defeat by its center-left rivals after a rollercoaster campaign. The environmentalist Greens also are eyeing at least a share of power.
German elections: Voters decide who will take charge after Merkel

The fight to succeed popular, long-serving chancellor Angela Merkel could barely be tighter as Germans vote in parliamentary elections. The streets of Berlin are hosting the annual marathon, but the biggest race is taking place across the country. In a final push for votes, the outgoing chancellor joined conservative candidate...
