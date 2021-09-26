Hankins leads Rock Hill by South Point, 36-12
PEDRO, Ohio — Rock Hill outscored South Point 24-0 in the second half to pull away for a 36-12 victory in high school football. The Redmen (2-2 overall, 1-2 Ohio Valley Conference) led 12-0 on a 17-yard run by Owen Hankins and a 12-yard TD scamper by Skyler Kidd. The Pointers (0-5, 0-3) tied it when Maurice Long returned a fumble 36 yards for a score and Jordan Ermalovich threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Malik Pegram.www.herald-dispatch.com
