WWE

FREE PODCAST 9/26 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago Flagship Flashback: (9-26-16) Caldwell’s farewell show with Keller talking Raw, impact of Trump-Clinton, Raw ratings predictions (137 min.)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (9-26-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller went live right after WWE Monday Night Raw went off the air and was joined by James Caldwell, his last appearance on the Livecast as assistant editor of the Torch. They talked about Raw and the progression of key storylines coming out of the Clash. They also talked with callers about their opinions on the Hillary Clinton-Donald Trump debate. They also shared memories of James’s time with the Torch.

www.pwtorch.com

wrestlingrumors.net

Released WWE Star Signed New Deal Months Before Being Let Go

That doesn’t sound very fair. The big story from WWE this year has been the rapid fire releases. The company has let dozens of wrestler go over the course of the year, continuing a theme from last year. There have been some surprising names let go from the company and that has not been the easiest thing to see. It turns out that it was even harder for one name in particular.
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 9/24 – AEW Rampage Post-show: Dani Sage joins Tyler to give perspective as casual viewer on Punk, multiple tag matches, AEW Women’s Division, more (47 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: Dani Sage joins Tyler Sage this week to give her perspective as a casual viewer of AEW Wrestling. They talk CM Punk, multiple tag matches, the AEW Women’s Division, and the Lights Out match. DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO...
Pro Wrestling Torch

9/28 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Ricky Starks vs. Darius Lockhart, Thunder Rosa vs. Nikita Knight, Hogan vs. Grey, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -Santana Garrett is interviewed by Alex Marvez backstage, welcoming her to AEW. She said she wanted to make her father proud, but Diamante interrupted and challenged her to a match next week. Santana accepted, Diamante pie faced her and they had a brawl to start the show.
Pro Wrestling Torch

AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES 9/22: Omega and Danielson hit a home run, Punk finds his voice in promo, Soho delivers in main event, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... An unbelievable match to kick off the show. We knew when Bryan Danielson joined AEW, he would be reopening a new world for himself and his wrestling ability. This match proved that in a 30-minute spectacle. It’d be hard to argue that there’s been a match on Dynamite better than this. It ranks near the top of the best matches on American television. The crowd was electric for this match starting from the first lockup. Although it ended in a draw, fans have to be satisfied with their first meeting in over 10 years. They’ve had different ascensions in the industry rarely crossing paths and with everything they’ve done, this was a legitimate dream match. They will definitely meet again in the future with that bout likely being for the championship. Whether that match is set for the next pay-per-view or otherwise, it will generate much deserved attention and feel like the stakes have been raised.
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE announces venue for 2022 Royal Rumble, will air live on a Saturday night

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The 2022 Royal Rumble PPV event will emanate from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday January 29, 2022. WWE released a press release with the news on Monday morning. The Dome is the former home of...
Pro Wrestling Torch

9/29 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s detailed report and analysis of Miro vs. Guevera for the TNT Title, Jungle Boy vs. Adam Cole, Moxley & Kingston & Darby vs. Bear Country, Punk on commentary

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tonight after the show, join PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn live with guest cohost Joel Dehnel to break down the show with live callers and emails. •STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES. •CALL: (347) 215-8558. •EMAIL...
Pro Wrestling Torch

NXT stars reportedly will be included in upcoming WWE Draft

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Unlike last year, NXT stars will reportedly be included in the upcoming WWE Draft. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the NXT talent is involved in an effort to freshen up the rosters. The report indicates that things always could change at the last second.
Pro Wrestling Torch

Last Friday’s WWE Smackdown rating down below post-ThunderDome average in total viewership and all key demographics

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... WWE Smackdown last Friday (9/24) averaged 2.135 million viewers down from 2.243 million the prior week and a season peak of 2.383 million the week before that. It was the lowest viewership since Aug. 20. Roman Reigns vs. Montez Ford was the TV main event, although it wasn’t announced until the show was in progress. It marked the 11th straight week Smackdown drew more than 2 million viewers; the streak began with their return to arenas with fans. The show had only topped 2 million viewers twice in the prior ten weeks in shows emanating from ThunderDome.
Pro Wrestling Torch

9/28 NXT ON USA REPORT: Lindberg’s Report on Gonzalez vs. Monet for NXT Womens Championship, Lash Legend Debut, Strong vs. Waller, B-Fab vs. Lopez, more.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER. Commentary: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix. Join the “PWT Talks NXT” Dailycast with me, Tom Stoup and Kevin Cattani to break down the episode:. •STREAM LIVE, STARTING AROUND 10:15E/9:15C. •CALL: (515)...
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE Monday Night Raw viewership down this week from last week’s show with Reigns, behind AEW in two key male demos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... WWE Monday Night Raw this week (9/27) averaged 1.709 million viewers. The hourly numbers were: 1.818 million, 1.714 million, and 1.596 million. Each hour drew fewer viewers than last week’s show featuring a special appearance by Roman Reigns. The average Raw viewership over the last 11 weeks since moving out of ThunderDome and back into arenas is 1.837 million, so this week’s show was down 118,000 from that average.
Pro Wrestling Torch

AEW Rampage viewership for “Grand Slam II” including Punk vs. Hobbs at the start and Moxley in the main event, minute-by-minute details, key demos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... AEW Rampage last Friday (9/24) drew 727,000 viewers in the first hour and 552,000 viewers in the second hour, for an average of 640,000 overall. The first hour viewership was the the first time the show topped 700,000 since four weeks prior, the week of C.M. Punk’s debut. While it was a pre-taped show, it was heavily hyped as part two of “Grand Slam” from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, N.Y. and featured C.M. Punk’s first match on TV in over seven years. The debut episode of Rampage drew 740,000, so this was in line with the debut and drew the fourth-highest average viewership for the series after seven weeks on the air. Three weeks.
COMBAT SPORTS
Pro Wrestling Torch

Jackie Redmond set to host WWE Raw Talk and Talking Smack

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... WWE has hired Jackie Redmond to host Raw Talk and Talking Smack. Matt Camp will serve as co-host alongside her. Redmond currently is a hockey analyst and reporter for the NHL Network and Turner Sports. She has over 10 years...
Pro Wrestling Torch

Lio Rush signs with AEW, appears in vignette on Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Lio Rush, has signed with AEW. Rush was featured in a special vignette on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company officially announced his signing via social media. Rush appeared as The Joker in the...
Pro Wrestling Torch

THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 9/30: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Mickie returned to Impact TV recently in the role of EVP for the NWA Empower show, but last week she finally made a formal challenge to Deonna Purrazzo to fight for the Knockouts title at Bound for Glory. Mickie’s confrontation with Deonna was a highlight of last week’s show and the fans reacted enthusiastically to her appearance. The Mickie vs. Deonna showdown at BFG should be a great one.
Pro Wrestling Torch

9/29 ROH WOMEN’S DIVISION WEDNESDAY RESULTS: Sumie Sakai vs. Trish Adora, Maria Kanellis-Bennett announces a new ROH signing

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Commentary: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman, Maria Kanellis-Bennett. -Alyssa Marino, Maria Kanellis-Bennett, and LuFisto were on Zoom together. Kanellis-Bennett said she’d have a special announcement after our exclusive match. -The commentators checked in and there were actually fans in the arena...
Pro Wrestling Torch

Participants of Casino Ladder Match set to be announced during tonight’s AEW Rampage

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Six of the seven participants of the Casino Ladder Match will be announced during this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The seventh entrant will be announced at a later date. The Casino Ladder Match will take place on next week’s second anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite. The winner will receive a future AEW World Championship match.
Pro Wrestling Torch

9/29 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: John Morrison vs. Drew Gulak, Mace vs. Austin Crain, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Crain looked unsure of himself as the match got underway. They locked up and Mace shoved Crain into a corner, then shouted, “Shut it down, baby!” He gut wrenched Crain and tossed him across the ring with little effort. Crain landed a ginger forearm blow to Mace’s back, which led to a slow-motion turnaround by Mace, who lit Crain up with an aggressive knee strike to the chest. He tossed Crain to the opposite corner. He landed a series of shots to Crain’s midsection in the corner, then tossed him yet again.
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE announces Queen’s Crown and King of the Ring tournaments

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... WWE’s popular King of the Ring tournament is making its return. A women’s version of the tournament called the Queen’s Crown will debut as well. Both tournaments will begin on next week’s season premiere episode of Smackdown. Baron Corbin was...
