FREE PODCAST 9/26 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago Flagship Flashback: (9-26-16) Caldwell’s farewell show with Keller talking Raw, impact of Trump-Clinton, Raw ratings predictions (137 min.)

An unbelievable match to kick off the show. We knew when Bryan Danielson joined AEW, he would be reopening a new world for himself and his wrestling ability. This match proved that in a 30-minute spectacle. It'd be hard to argue that there's been a match on Dynamite better than this. It ranks near the top of the best matches on American television. The crowd was electric for this match starting from the first lockup. Although it ended in a draw, fans have to be satisfied with their first meeting in over 10 years. They've had different ascensions in the industry rarely crossing paths and with everything they've done, this was a legitimate dream match. They will definitely meet again in the future with that bout likely being for the championship. Whether that match is set for the next pay-per-view or otherwise, it will generate much deserved attention and feel like the stakes have been raised.

