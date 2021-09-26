CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

U.S. sheep industry opposes UK lamb imports

By CAROL RYAN DUMAS Capital Press
capitalpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson's statement that the U.S. is lifting its decades-long ban on lamb imports from the United Kingdom surprised the U.S. sheep industry. U.S. farmers have opposed reopening the U.S. market to British lamb and sheep meat since it was first proposed in 2016. Johnson made the...

www.capitalpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
mining.com

India snags cheap Australian coal sitting at Chinese ports

India is buying Australian coal that’s been stranded inside China for months, according to people who have made the purchases, spotlighting how geopolitics is complicating Beijing’s battle against an energy supply crisis. The fuel is being bought at a $12 to $15 a ton discount to fresh shipments from Australia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

China orders energy firms to secure supplies amid power crisis: report

China's top state-owned energy companies have been ordered to ensure there are adequate fuel supplies for the approaching winter at all costs, a report said Friday, as the country battles a power crisis that threatens to hit growth in the world's number two economy. The country has been hit by widespread power cuts that have closed or partially closed factories, hitting production and global supply chains. The crisis has been caused by a confluence of factors including rising overseas demand as economies reopen, record coal prices, state electricity price controls and tough emissions targets. More than a dozen provinces and regions have been forced to impose curbs on energy usage in recent months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

EU, Australia trade talks postponed amid subs row

A long-planned round of Australia-EU free trade talks have been postponed, a European official confirmed Friday, after fury over Canberra's decision to cancel a major French submarine contract. "We understand the French reaction to our submarine decision but ultimately any nation must act in its national interest -- which is what Australia has done," he said in a statement to AFP. Tehan indicated he still plans to meet EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis -- representing the EU executive that negotiates trade deals on behalf of its member governments -- next week to discuss what would be the 12th round of negotiations.
ECONOMY
capitalpress.com

Ranchers gain further insight into Biden's America the Beautiful Initiative

The Biden administration’s plan to conserve 30% of U.S. lands and water by 2030 was released in May, but many in the agricultural community said it lacked specifics. Livestock ranchers got some insight into the proposal, called the America the Beautiful Initiative, during the Public Lands Council’s virtual annual meeting this week.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

US tries to make nice with France after Australia sub snub

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit France next week as the Biden administration tries to smooth over hurt feelings and potentially more lasting damage caused by its exclusion of America’s oldest ally from a new Indo-Pacific security initiative, the State Department said Friday.The department said Blinken will visit Paris starting Monday for an international economic conference but highlighted that he will also meet with French officials to discuss the rupture in relations.The administration has been scrambling to mend fences with France and the European Union more broadly since the Sept. 15 announcement of the Australia-U.S.-UK agreement, known as...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Boris Johnson
capitalpress.com

Barley production shrinks under drought; Idaho still No. 1

Hot, dry weather took its toll on this year's Northwest barley crop, the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service reported, but Idaho managed to retain the top spot as the nation's leading producer. The Sept. 30 NASS Small Grain Annual Summary said production dropped from last year in Idaho, Washington and...
IDAHO STATE
AFP

Mexico eyes state monopoly to tap lithium rush

Mexico plans to move towards a state monopoly in the exploration and mining of lithium, a vital material in the production of electric car batteries, the government said Friday. The proposal is included in a constitutional reform bill submitted by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to the lower house of Congress. If approved, future concessions to extract minerals considered strategic, such as lithium, will not be awarded to private firms, interior minister Adan Lopez told reporters. "The state will control the exploration and production of these minerals," he said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

UK army to deliver petrol from Monday amid fuel crisis: govt

The British army will begin delivering petrol to fuel stations on Monday to help alleviate the ongoing crisis after fears over tanker driver shortages led to panic buying, the government said on Friday. "Almost 200 military tanker personnel, 100 of which are drivers, will be deployed from Monday to provide temporary support as part of the government's wider action to further relieve pressure on petrol stations and address the shortage of HGV drivers," the government said in a news release. Motorists queued at fuel pumps across Britain at the beginning of the week, draining tanks and fraying tempers. The government says a lack of tanker drivers to deliver fuel and unprecedented demand is behind the crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Importation#U S#British#The Importation Of Sheep#Scrapie#Congress#Omb
Axios

The U.S. is the drug industry's gold mine

Americans are paying pharmaceutical companies more for the world's 20 blockbuster drugs than the rest of the world combined, according to an analysis of company financial filings by Public Citizen. Why it matters: The U.S. is the pharmaceutical industry's gold mine, and the analysis shows how much the industry has...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Ledger

Mexican imports continue to hurt U.S. tomato prices, new report shows

LAKELAND – A food researcher has published a report showing tomato imports from Mexico could cost American growers as much as $252 million per year – a 27% drop in revenue – if they increase by 50% in coming years. Zhengfei Guan, the associate professor of food and resource economics...
LAKELAND, FL
The Independent

UK 'no longer the laggard' of G-7 economies after upgrades

The British economy is no longer the worst performing Group of Seven economy after second quarter growth was revised higher Thursday to reflect a bigger than foreseen increase in consumer spending following the lifting of lockdown restrictions.However, there are growing concerns that the recovery will lose momentum over the coming months as a result of a shortage of truck drivers, evidenced over the past few days by long lines outside filling stations. The Office for National Statistics said the U.K.'s economic output increased by 5.5% in the April to June period from the previous quarter, up on the previous...
ECONOMY
AFP

British soldiers to deliver fuel to ease supply crisis

British troops are expected to be deployed within days to help ease a fuel supply crisis, the government said on Wednesday, as the retail and hospitality sectors called for foreign workers to be allowed to fill post-Brexit vacancies. The week-long crisis has triggered panic-buying and sparked violence at forecourts as critics blame Britain's exit from the European Union, the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of foresight in replacing thousands of foreign drivers leaving the country. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told Sky News that soldiers could be delivering fuel supplies to forecourts "in the next couple of days", to cut long queues that have clogged up filling stations. The government's reserve tanker fleet, driven by civilians, was also due to be sent out to deliver fuel on Wednesday afternoon, he added on Twitter.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
southeastagnet.com

U.S. Agrees to Resume Lamb Trade with U.K.

Last week, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that after talks with President Joe Biden, the U.S. has agreed to lift the ban on U.K. lamb imports. The ban, which has been in place since 1989 due to the mad cow BSE crisis in the U.K., hinges on finalization of the USDA Small Ruminant Scrapie rule. The rule was initially proposed in 2015, and the American Sheep Industry Association (ASI) last submitted comments in September 2016.
U.S. POLITICS
capitalpress.com

Farm group's new campaign seeks price fairness for U.S. farmers, ranchers

The National Farmers Union has started a campaign to curtail consolidation in agriculture and "bust" the monopolies that the organization says hurt farmers, ranchers and consumers. “NFU was started in 1902 in large part because farmers were at the mercy of giant monopolies that controlled everything in the marketplace, from...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy