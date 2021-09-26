College Football (9/25): Northwest rolls, Iowa pushes past Colorado State
(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State rolled, Iowa edged Colorado State and the rest of the regional college football teams took Ls on Saturday. Iowa State (2-2, 0-1): The Cyclones missed a late two-point conversion in a 31-29 loss to Baylor. Brock Purdy threw for 263 yards and a touchdown, and Breece Hall finished with 190 and two touchdowns on the ground in the loss. Chase Allen added seven receptions for 98 yards.www.kmaland.com
