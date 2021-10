All the need-to-know information for this week’s matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. Can the Cowboys continue to make the explosive play on offense? Through two games, the Cowboys have 35 plays of 10 or more yards, the third-most in the NFL. But the Eagles’ defense has not allowed many big plays in its first two games, with just 19 against going for 10 yards or more, which is the third-fewest,” wrote Todd Archer “It’s also worth noting that Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has seven interceptions in eight games against the Eagles, his most against any opponent.”

