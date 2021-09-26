CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOLLOWUP: He did it! 17-year-old Herman Meyer’s ‘solo Ironman’ triathlon

westseattleblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs previewed here Friday, 17-year-old West Seattle High School senior Herman Meyer spent his Saturday swimming, biking, and running a “solo Ironman” triathlon. Family and friends posted as-it-happened updates and photos in the comment thread of the original report, but in case you weren’t following along, he finished in just over 16 and a half hours. Herman’s mom Katherine Meyer reported, “He started just after 8 am and finished strong at 12:40 am! He had to dig deep, and he did.” The day began with more than 2 miles of swimming off Alki:

