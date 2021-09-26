CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Letter: Democrats’ tax-and-spend policies will destroy the country

By Staff
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding the editorial “While the nation sinks deeper into debt, the rich keep evading taxes” (Sept. 14): In my opinion, the Democrats’ tax-and-spend efforts are a plan that will set our nation on a course to turn us into a socialist state. Letter: Trump's second term in exile means he...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Wrong context to criticize harmful mylar balloon releases

The letter “Releasing balloons for memorials harms environment” (Sept. 24) criticized the community memorial for a murdered child because mylar balloons may have been released. I am appalled and horrified that this offensive and tone-deaf letter was published. Yes, balloons are not environmentally friendly. Let’s talk about that, but not in this context.
ENVIRONMENT
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Democrats’ tax-and-spend agenda threatens taxpayers and Iowa’s economy

Iowans are known for being plain-spoken and clear-thinking. Perhaps that’s why President Joe Biden’s approval rating in Iowa has recently sunk to a dismal 31%. Afghanistan and COVID-19 notwithstanding, another of the Biden Administration’s promises that seems to have failed the believability test is his insistence that middle-class Iowans won’t be hurt in the pocketbook by his $3.5 trillion budget blueprint. Iowans are right to be skeptical.
IOWA STATE
@JohnLocke

Democrats: Tax Cuts Costly, Trillions in New Spending ‘Free’

David Harsanyi writes at National Review Online about Democrats’ dubious approach toward costs associated with tax cuts and government spending. Liberal pundits contend that the $3.5 trillion welfare-state expansion “costs perhaps zero” because it is “paid for.” Even if we concede that the reconciliation bill contains the kind of tax hikes that can offset short-term outlays, the expenditure does not change. Simply because you can afford a car (or in this case, your parents can afford to buy you one) doesn’t mean the car doesn’t cost anything. Helpful liberals tried to frame the difference in “gross” and “net” costs. But every penny of the bill is money taken from someone, either today or tomorrow — usually from a more useful part of the economy. (Or, likely, it will be lots more debt spending. That isn’t “zero,” either, even if our political parties act like it.)
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Reading Eagle

Letter: Democrats’ tax complaints continue to ring hollow

“We should support work, not wealth” ( , Sept. 21) repeats the tiresome Democratic mantra, “The rich must pay their fair share.” Of course, what would be considered “fair” is never defined. What we do know is that the wealthiest 1% now pay more in federal income taxes than the...
INCOME TAX
Observer-Reporter

LETTER: Hyper-partisanship destroying county

When I took my oath to join the U.S. Army 25 years ago, I swore that I would support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. I did exactly that when I fought alongside my fellow Americans in Iraq. Today, I feel it is a moral imperative and civic obligation to express my personal certainty that the biggest enemy to the United States Constitution at present is hyper-partisanship. The far-left and far-right will say and do anything to win elections; they do not care about the good of the people but seek instead to gaslight the fires of division to benefit themselves. Their cult-like speeches serve only to mesmerize those most vulnerable to rhetoric and fear. Wake up, America. Wake up, Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
@JohnLocke

Understanding Democrats’ $3.5 Trillion Spending Plan

David Ditch delves into details of congressional Democrats’ massive spending plan for the Daily Signal. Most legislation focuses on specific issues, which makes it possible to have constructive debate. However, this bill covers welfare, immigration, taxes, energy, families, and much more, making it extremely difficult to comprehend. Providing context on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NRVNews

Funding the Democrats’ Spending Spree

Winston Churchill famously said, “There is nothing government can give you that it hasn’t taken from you in the first place.” This accurately depicts how the Democrats’ impending tax-and-spending spree will affect the American people. Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats attached an increase in the U.S. debt ceiling to a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Bankruptcies#Gop
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Democrats, Republicans and ‘stolen’ elections

I keep hearing that anyone that believes there may have been problems with this past election is participating in the “Big Lie.” So what is the term for the previous four years when liberals accused Donald Trump of colluding with the Russians to win the election? The “Little Lie”?
ELECTIONS
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Democrats love to purchase votes

The Democrats have only one political trick: purchasing votes. The Republicans aren’t much better, but they are currently out of power. If you wonder where it will all end, I’ve got the answer: It will end when our money finally goes bust. It’s headed in that direction. Educated citizens are...
ELECTIONS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Democrats prep carbon tax option to pay for spending bill

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats are developing a carbon-tax proposal that could potentially be used to offset some of the costs of a sweeping social-spending bill as well as direct cash payments to households, according to a key lawmaker. “It’s projected that making polluters pay — when combined with clean energy...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Gadsden Times

Tuberville: Why are Democrats in such a hurry to spend so much?

Our country is facing several of crises as we speak — we’re facing a border security crisis with record-breaking numbers of illegal immigrants pouring into our country daily, weekly, and monthly. We’re facing a political humanitarian crisis in the aftermath of a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan resulting from a fatally flawed political decision, and we’re still facing a public health crisis with the resurgence of COVID putting a strain on our health care system and our entire economy.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MinnPost

The problem with Democrats’ plan to tax the rich

Robert Reich, who served a labor secretary under Bill Clinton, and who has degrees in economics and law, used his most recent column and his blog to rail against the recent decision by the House Ways and Means Committee to fund its ambitious spending plan by taxing income instead of wealth.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy