Illinois football had the Maryland Terrapins on the ropes Friday night but could not pull off the upset victory. The Illini were up seven points with under four minutes to go in the game. That is when everything would fall apart. Illinois’ defense gave up as many points in the final four minutes as they did in the first 56 minutes. It was a disheartening finish to what was, overall, a pretty good game.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO