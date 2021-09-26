CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Letters to the editor

Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 6 days ago

Parents, scientists and doctors have been ignored as well as the science that they have provided illustrating that masks will cause more harm than protection. Knowing our school board’s devotion to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Institutes of Health, I specifically provided information and reports directly from the CDC and NIH illustrating that the masks they now tout as lifesaving have historically been considered useless in this situation.

