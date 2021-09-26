CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Leach expects college football surprises, Mississippi State needs to create some

By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 6 days ago
Dillon Johnson tries to get away from LSU defender Neil Farrer Jr. in Saturday's 28-25 loss. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
STARKVILLE — Mike Leach has coached college football since the 1980s and has been a Power Five head coach for more than two decades.

He knows college football better than most, and he summed up the crazy, chaotic and fun sport perfectly a week ago.

“The surprising thing is if there are no surprises,” he said.

That’s what keeps us — college football fans — coming back each week.

We look past No. 6 Penn State beating down on a Villanova program begging for basketball season because we get the thrill of Arkansas taking down Texas and Texas A&M despite being picked by many to finish last in the SEC West.

We watch to see N.C. State fans storm the field after a win against Clemson or for Fresno State to make a surge up the AP poll.

There’s a strange magic to college football, and Mississippi State will need to pull some surprises of its own to keep this from becoming a lost season.

Mississippi State’s next month starts with a trip to Texas A&M this weekend before a bye week, a home game against No. 1 Alabama and a trip to Vanderbilt.

MSU will be a heavy underdog in those upcoming two games and will be favored against Vanderbilt and Tennessee State (Nov. 20).

Pencil those games in, and Mississippi State needs to find two wins to reach the traditional bowl game threshold — keep in mind the occasional five-win team making a postseason game.

The tossup games include:

- Oct. 30 vs Kentucky

- Nov. 6 at Arkansas

- Nov. 13 at Auburn

- Nov. 25 vs Ole Miss

With the exception of the Kentucky game, Mississippi State will likely be picked to lose in the other three. It could be an underdog in all four.

If the Bulldogs want to steal two wins in that gauntlet of a games, they’ll need to worry about themselves rather than their opponents — something MSU hasn't done as Leach has a numerous occasions said his team makes too many predisposed judgements on their opponents.

The difficulty in trying to figure out how MSU matches up in these games comes from the trouble in figuring out how good Mississippi State itself is.

State has a plus-10 point differential and gains about 100 yards per game more than it allows.

Its defense shows it can be great but makes a handful of mistakes MSU struggles to make up for. LSU had four plays Saturday account for more than half the offense.

Offensively, it’s the opposite.

“We marched up and down the field the whole day,” Leach said following Saturday’s loss to LSU. “We just have to rein this whole thing in and get into a position where we finish drives.”

Quarterback Will Rogers doesn’t struggle finding the easy play for five yards at a time. Against LSU’s drop-eight, MSU showed a willingness to run the ball.

But once MSU would get in favorable position, LSU’s defense tightened up and kept Mississippi State’s good offense from turning great — just as Memphis did a week earlier.

Leach credits the offensive struggles to score to a lack of focus and hoping for a great play instead of expecting it.

It’s a mental aspect that’s difficult to coach and even hard to explain. When receiver Makai Polk was asked why that focus hasn’t been there, he said they need to trust their abilities and it’ll come together.

For a Mississippi State team that could be 4-0 just as easily as it is 2-2, the question still lingers of why that mentality isn’t there and if it’ll return in time to save the season.

