Enterprise, AL

SAR – DAR Constitution Week Awards Luncheon held in Enterprise

By Jimmy Sailors
Dothan Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe organizations of the Wiregrass Chapter Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) with President Travis Parker and the John Coffee Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) with Regent Jacque Hawkins co-sponsored the SAR – DAR Constitution Week Awards Luncheon held recently at the Enterprise Country Club to celebrate the 234th anniversary of the United States Constitution. This annual event reminds us to never forget the sacrifices made by our patriot ancestors.

