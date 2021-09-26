CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Remember those 'wad' of money days?

By Norm Douglass
Dothan Eagle
 5 days ago

Today’s epistle may spark a bit of nostalgia amongst the older Twelve Loyal Readers. It won’t do much for the younger Normsters (if there are any younger readers). Remember when you were a child? Someone would give you a few pennies and excitement would reign supreme. You might invest in some bubble gum or maybe a few pieces of candy and all would be well with the world. Sometime around age 10, the dime became the prize. Saturdays would see brother Zeke and I accompany our mother to the grocery which was strategically adjacent to the Woolworth’s five and dime. To keep us under control she would promise us a dime when she was finished.

dothaneagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Observer-Dispatch

Remembering recycling milk bottles back in the old days in Smyrna NY

Have you heard the latest? The paper reported that there is a company that is promoting the idea of recycling and repackaging containers. Are you old enough to remember when milk was delivered to the door? I can remember it when we lived in Pine Valley. There was a metal...
SMYRNA, NY
Motorious

Couple’s Stroll On Beach Turns Into Sand Find

Who expects to find a vintage car while on a romantic walk?. A couple who went on a romantic stroll on a beach in Queensland had an unusual twist to their mundane stroll. They ended up unearthing a vintage car in the sand, which all started with them noticing a little piece of rusty metal where it didn’t belong. They went home and found some tools, and got to work.
RELATIONSHIPS
I-Rock 93.5

The I-Rock 93.5 Big Wad of Cash

It felt so good the first time, we're doing it again. Your chance to win up to $10,000 is back with the I-Rock 93.5 Big Wad of Cash. Listen to I-Rock 93.5 Monday-Friday from 10am-3pm for codewords. There are 10 of them every weekday and we'll give you 2 each hour. When you hear a codeword, enter it below. You could be one of two, $1,000 cash winners for the day.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wad#Woolworth#Social Security#C Note
thecut.com

Happy National Coffee Day to Those Who Celebrate

As far as made-up holidays go, today’s a pretty good one. Apparently, September 29 isn’t just Hilary Duff’s birthday but National Coffee Day in the U.S. — not to be confused with International Coffee Day, which is two days from now, October 1. National Today, a website that dutifully keeps...
FOOD & DRINKS
Dothan Eagle

Words of Hope: The Muffler Truck

Many an old joke have begun, “A strange thing happened to me on my way to so and so”. I can relate. Recently, I was headed to lunch and observed a truck approaching me. It was leaving a cloud of smoke so thick it could have been used as a mosquito-killer. That is not the strange part.
RELIGION
SPY

These Family Halloween Costumes Are Sure to Impress All Your Neighbors in 2021

They may not be the catwalks of Paris, but come October 31st, the streets of America come alive with their very own fashion show. Competition in the Halloween costume game is fierce, especially when it comes to Halloween costumes for families, and that means you need to be on the top of your stuff to fight for the “best in the neighborhood” prize. If you’re part of a family or group of friends and are really looking to up your game this year, it’s time to embrace the group costume. The advantages of a group costume are numerous. By adding extra...
LIFESTYLE
Dothan Eagle

Old pieces restored for Habitat fundraiser

Whether it’s an old wooden rocking chair transformed with colorful paint or a bed headboard reconstructed into a bench, participants in the Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity’s fundraiser have gotten creative with their projects. Last year, a drab cabinet was turned into a play kitchen and an antique fireplace mantel was...
DOTHAN, AL
Polygon

Do you remember what day it is?

Do you remember the 21st night of September? Love was changing the mind of pretenders while chasing the clouds away. Our hearts were ringing in the key that our souls were singing as we danced in the night. Remember, how the stars stole the night away? Oh yeah!. Hey, hey,...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy