Remember those 'wad' of money days?

Today’s epistle may spark a bit of nostalgia amongst the older Twelve Loyal Readers. It won’t do much for the younger Normsters (if there are any younger readers). Remember when you were a child? Someone would give you a few pennies and excitement would reign supreme. You might invest in some bubble gum or maybe a few pieces of candy and all would be well with the world. Sometime around age 10, the dime became the prize. Saturdays would see brother Zeke and I accompany our mother to the grocery which was strategically adjacent to the Woolworth’s five and dime. To keep us under control she would promise us a dime when she was finished.