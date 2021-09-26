CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Joachim Trier, Anders Danielsen Lie, and Renate Reinsve on The Worst Person in the World

filmlinc.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s episode of our daily NYFF59 podcasts, NYFF Director of Programming Dennis Lim is joined by Joachim Trier, Anders Danielsen Lie, and Renate Reinsve. Trier’s latest film, The Worst Person in the World, is a Main Slate selection of this year’s festival. The Worst Person in the World plays...

www.filmlinc.org

Comments / 0

Related
Paste Magazine

Relive All of Your Relationship Angst with The Worst Person in the World Trailer

When The Worst Person in the World premiered at Cannes earlier this year, it was a hot ticket by all definitions. Audiences and critics loved it, and Neon quickly scooped up rights to the title. It is the fifth feature film from Norwegian director Joachim Trier (Louder Than Bombs), who has a knack for nailing narratives of self-discovery sprinkled with epic relationship deterioration. The film stars Renate Reinsve (who won the Best Actress award at Cannes for her performance) as Julie, a young woman who is struggling with her love life…to put it lightly.
MOVIES
thecomedybureau.com

Get Your First Look at “The Worst Person In the World”

There’s something slyly bewitching about Norway’s sense of humor. It’s stark, yet so clever; often absurd and often so grounded in reality that it’s painfully funny. We still think of Roy Andersson’s A Pigeon on a Branch Reflecting on Existence with such fondness and a reliable guffaw to ourselves. Joachim...
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

New Poster And Trailer For THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD

NEON has released these new poster and trailer for Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in The World” which is a modern dramedy about the quest for love and meaning in contemporary Oslo. It chronicles four years in the life of Julie (Reinsve), a young woman who navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path, leading her to take a realistic look at who she really is.
MOVIES
First Showing

First Teaser Trailer for Festival Fave 'The Worst Person in the World'

"Do you realize what you're doing? What you're destroying?" Neon has unveiled the first US teaser trailer for an award-winning, instant favorite Norwegian film titled The Worst Person in the World, the latest from director Joachim Trier (Oslo August 31st, Louder Than Bombs, Thelma). This premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the summer, where I first flipped for it (here's my full review), and then Renate Reinsve won the Best Actress award starring as Julie. The Worst Person in the World, which isn't the best title but so be it, chronicles four years in the life of Julie, a 30-something young woman who navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path, leading her to take a realistic look at who she really is. The film focuses on her relationships with two different men - Aksel, played by Anders Danielsen Lie, and Eivind, played by Herbert Nordrum. It's one of the best modern relationship films I've seen since 500 Days of Summer, and I am so glad Neon is bringing it to US audiences this year. Enjoy.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anders Danielsen Lie
Person
Joachim Trier
filmlinc.org

Mia Hansen-Løve, Vicky Krieps, and Anders Danielson Lie on Bergman Island

On today’s episode of our daily NYFF59 podcasts, NYFF Director of Programming Dennis Lim is joined by Bergman Island director Mia Hansen-Løve and two of her lead actors, Vicky Krieps and Anders Danielson Lie, to discuss their Main Slate selection of this year’s festival. Bergman Island opens at Film at Lincoln Center on October 15th.
MOVIES
filmlinc.org

Julia Ducournau, Vincent Lindon, and Agathe Rousselle on Titane

On today’s episode of our daily NYFF59 podcasts, NYFF Director of Programming Dennis Lim is joined by director Julia Ducournau and lead actors Vincent Lindon and Agathe Rousselle to discuss Titane, a Main Slate selection at NYFF59. Titane plays at the 59th New York Film Festival Wednesday, September 29 at...
MOVIES
Deadline

Todd McCarthy: Wim Wenders’ ‘Room 666’ Had A View Of The Future

After all the excitement and explosion of new talent in the 1960s and 1970s, the cinema in general and Hollywood in particular hit a dry spell in the 1980s, without question the dullest decade for movies on record. Hollywood studio fare became more standardized, most movies were too long, bloated and unambitious, and let’s not even get started on the dreadful fashions and women’s frizzed hairstyles. The 1980s also played host to the battles amongst home entertainment formats to determine the future of how we would experience what came to be called “content.” Home recording on VHS was widespread by the...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spencer’ Is ‘Going to Be a Big Deal,’ Actor Timothy Spall Says at Zurich Film Festival

Recently seen as a domineering equerry, Major Alistair Gregory, in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer,” keeping a watchful eye on Kristen Stewart’s Diana as she arrives at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate for Christmas, Timothy Spall has high hopes for the film following its rapturous Venice premiere, the actor tells Variety at Zurich Film Festival. “‘Spencer’ is going to be a big deal when it comes out. It has been so well received,” he says, calling his character “a bit of an antagonist.” “He believes in the sanctity of that system. Britain doesn’t have a constitution and if there is one thing that...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Film Festival#Nyff#Norwegian#Itunes
GoldDerby

‘Maid’ reviews: What do critics think of Margaret Qualley in ‘searing’ Netflix limited series?

The limited series “Maid” debuted on Netflix on October 1. The 10-hour drama stars Margaret Qualley as Alex, a mother stuck in the title profession after she leaves her abusive husband. So it’s not exactly an escapist binge, but is it worthy of a watch? It’s adapted from Stephanie Land’s memoir of the same name, and so far the “Maid” reviews are stellar. As of this writing the series has a MetaCritic score of 84 based on nine reviews counted, all of which are positive, with none classified negative or even mixed. So it’s not surprising that on Rotten Tomatoes, which...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Cinematography Predictions

The good news for the cinematography race is that theaters have reopened, which means that the full spectacle of “Dune” and “No Time to Die” can be experienced on the big screen. But they are not alone — this season also boasts the visual splendor of “The Power of the Dog,” the romanticized nostalgia of “The French Dispatch,” “Belfast,” and “West Side Story,” and the film noir intensity of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “Nightmare Alley.” Denis Villeneuve’s long-awaited adaptation of Frank Herbert’s “Dune” (Warner Bros.) is like a cerebral “Star Wars” meets “Lawrence of Arabia,” with its dangerous mix of...
MOVIES
Fox News

Actor Daniel Mickelson's cause of death revealed

Actor and model Daniel Mickelson's cause of death has been revealed. The 23-year-old died on July 4 at the age of 23, prompting an outpouring of tributes from young stars in Hollywood. Online records viewed by Fox News confirm Mickelson died of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity. His manner of death...
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Movies
purewow.com

Katie Holmes Shares Rare Pic of Suri in Daughters Day Tribute on IG

Katie Homes just shared a very touching tribute to her daughter. On Instagram, the 42-year-old actress posted an extremely rare throwback snap of her 15-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, in honor of National Daughters Day. In the pic, Holmes can be seen fixing a strap on her little girl's shoes, and in the caption, she added a string of red heart emojis. Naturally, fans couldn't help but gush over their special mother-daughter bond.
CELEBRITIES
Refinery29

How To Channel Zoë Kravitz’s Tatum-Era Style

Is there anything more satisfying than a hot couple with great style? I don’t think so. When rumours began to swirl on celebrity gossip Instagram Deuxmoi that the uber-cool Zoë Kravitz had separated from her then-husband and was now dating Channing Tatum, many were in disbelief. And without any photographic evidence, we tossed the tidbit aside.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Brad PItt Arrives To L.A. Film Set Smiling Ear To Ear Days After Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Was Spotted On Third Date With The Weeknd

Brad Pitt was spotted on the set of his new film Babylon and the actor looked completely unbothered with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's recent antics. Earlier today, the paparazzi caught the 57-year-old actor arriving to work on the Damien Chazelle-directed project. Article continues below advertisement. The details of the movie...
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

The Other Way star Jenny Slatten found a new job that she loves

Thanks to her boy toy, Sumit Singh, Jenny Slatten has not had the easiest road to love. But things are finally looking up for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star in the most unlikely of ways. Instagram blogger @90daythemelanatedway shared with fans that Jenny found herself a job.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Jason Momoa's Son Looks Just Like Him At No Time To Die Premiere

Jason Momoa hit the red carpet for the premiere of No Time To Die on Tuesday [28 September], but everyone was paying attention to Jason's son, Nakoa-Wolf, and how similar the pair look. Of course, you'd expect parents and children to look related, but these two have taken it to...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy