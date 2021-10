I feel fortunate to be 75 and still pretty healthy. My mother, a nurse, read Prevention magazine, and deliberately limited child sugar intake in the 1950s. I did the JFK 50-Mile Hike at age 15, and until age 30 was a disciplined athlete. I missed the travesty – the plight – of many friends being exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam, then being abandoned by the system. Still, there was the time in the mid-1990s when a school building full of mold and toxins made me and others so sick I had to abandon my plan to reproduce the 50 Mile Hike at age 50. Fortunately, I made it back, with some experience about staying healthy when the years are piling on.

8 DAYS AGO