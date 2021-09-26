Corrections and clarifications

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian
The Guardian
Haley Morris-Cafiero’s self-portrait, Blondie – Venice Beach, was inadvertently cropped so that the artist’s original work, portrayed in full in the online version of the article, was not accurately represented (My best shot, 23 September, G2, page 9).

A column said: “Patrick Gillies was, until he got divorced, Tom Atherton’s brother-in-law.” To clarify, it was Atherton who got divorced (The case that shows right-to-build laws are feeble tokenism, 15 September, Journal, page 3).

