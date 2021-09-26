CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Multiple accidents happen this weekend

By Mark Marberry
Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to multiple accidents over the weekend, including a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The patrol reported that around 6 p.m. on Friday in Iron County, Raymond B. Nester, 38, Annapolis, was driving a vehicle east on Highway 143, east of Des Arc, when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck the ditch and a tree, then caught fire. The vehicle was burned so badly the patrol could not determine the make and model of the vehicle, according to the report.

