Multiple accidents happen this weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to multiple accidents over the weekend, including a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The patrol reported that around 6 p.m. on Friday in Iron County, Raymond B. Nester, 38, Annapolis, was driving a vehicle east on Highway 143, east of Des Arc, when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck the ditch and a tree, then caught fire. The vehicle was burned so badly the patrol could not determine the make and model of the vehicle, according to the report.