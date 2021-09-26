CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders Week 3, Key Facts, Stats

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins look to bounce back from a 35-0 shutout loss to the Buffalo Bills when they head to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3. The Dolphins will be without star QB Tua Tagovailoa, who is recovering from fractured ribs. WIthout Tua, the Dolphins are an even larger underdog against a Raiders team that is undefeated so far this season. Las Vegas has won 12 of 16 games as a home favorite, and is favored again in this one. Go to Tipico Sportsbook for the most updated odds.

