WATCH: Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders Week 3, Key Facts, Stats

MIAMI (CBMiami) — One could say it’s gotten late early for the Miami Dolphins. While it is only week 4 of what is now a 17 game NFL regular season, this week’s home game against Indianapolis looms large. The Dolphins are 1-2 and play in Tampa against Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers next week. So, you get the idea, a home win versus the Colts isn’t a must win, there aren’t any in week 4, but it’s a game the Dolphins realistically have to have. Onto the quick hits. DO THE MATH If you figure 11 wins is needed to make...

1 DAY AGO