Playstation News: The Last of Us Day 2021: A Community Celebration
Hi, everyone! It’s been over a year since we released The Last of Us Part II, a major chapter in the growing The Last of Us universe. It’s that same world that we’ve been privileged to celebrate with the incredibly passionate and ever-growing fanbase for eight years! When we planned this year’s event, we aimed to make this day super engaging so we can celebrate the diverse and talented The Last of Us community on a global scale.gamingideology.com
