Playstation News: The Last of Us Day 2021: A Community Celebration

The Last of Us is one of the most highly anticipated shows of the next year. The talent behind the show has many people excited, and this genuinely feels like it might be one of the best video game adaptations. The game’s director Neil Druckmann and Craig Marzin of Chernobyl scribe, will bring life to the show following the journey of Joel and Ellie in a post-apocalyptic America ravaged by the infected. The series is set to premiere next year on HBO and will star Pedro Pascal and Belle Ramsey in the lead. The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey’s First Look From HBO Series Is Out! (View Pic).

