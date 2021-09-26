Playstation News: The Last of Us Day 2021: A Community Celebration

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleHi, everyone! It’s been over a year since we released The Last of Us Part II, a major chapter in the growing The Last of Us universe. It’s that same world that we’ve been privileged to celebrate with the incredibly passionate and ever-growing fanbase for eight years! When we planned this year’s event, we aimed to make this day super engaging so we can celebrate the diverse and talented The Last of Us community on a global scale.

Gamespot

Naughty Dog To Reveal "All-New Content" For The Last Of Us Day

September 26 is known as Outbreak Day in The Last of Us universe, and Naughty Dog is marking the occasion in a number of ways, including by revealing some kind of "all-new content" this weekend. In a blog post, Naughty Dog said this content, whatever it is, will be announced...
PlayStation LifeStyle

New The Last of Us Apparel Hits PlayStation Gear Store, ‘All-New Content’ and Sackboy Costumes Coming September 26

The Last of Us Day—that is, the day commemorating when the outbreak happened in-game— isn’t until September 26, but that hasn’t stopped Naughty Dog and Sony from launching new The Last of Us gear in the PlayStation Gear Store. Naughty Dog has promised not to ignore The Last of Us Day, though, and has promised they’ll be unveiling “all-new content” on that day. Even Sackboy: A Big Adventure is getting in on the fun with new The Last of Us Part II costumes due to launch soon.
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Share of the Week: Purple

Last week, we asked you to share moments in the shade of purple using #PSshare #PSBlog. From violet space vibes to plum portraits, here are this week’s highlights:. Sefwick shares the dancer of Bound surrounded by purple shapes. Photoingame shares two whales swimming in Beyond Blue. stabbed_jawa shares Rivet jumping...
Neil Druckmann
ComicBook

The Last of Us Announcement Teased by PlayStation

PlayStation and developer Naughty Dog have teased that some new reveals associated with The Last of Us will be made within the coming days. This tease comes mere days before The Last of Us Day, which is an annual day in which Naughty Dog tends to celebrate the video game series with its many fans around the globe. And while some of the reveals that Naughty Dog and PlayStation have lined up for the day have already been unveiled today, more announcements are said to be happening this weekend.
mxdwn.com

Naughty Dog Celebrates The Last Of Us Day With Sales And A Photo Challenge

Game Studio Naughty Dog released yesterday information detailing their celebration of The Last Of Us Day which includes sales on products, albums and accessories related to the award-winning game series, The Last Of Us. Over the next month, Naughty Dog will be hosting a photo challenge for fans of the series with a different theme announced for each week.
keengamer.com

Everything Announced for The Last of Us Day 2021

The Last of Us Day 2021 is here. The annual event is where fans come together to celebrate the series of critically acclaimed videogames and their impact. While fans have been celebrating by sharing art, cosplay, Photo Mode shots, and their experiences while playing, Naughty Dog have shown off official merch and content.
vgchartz.com

Naughty Dog: The Last of Us Multiplayer Game is 'Ambitious' - News

Yesterday was The Last of Us Day and developer Naughty Dog in a blog post teased the upcoming The Last of Us multiplayer game as an "ambitious project." More information on the game will be released when it is ready. "We see the community comments as many of you clamor...
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Welcoming Bluepoint Games to the PlayStation Studios family

Today I’m very excited to announce that PlayStation Studios has grown again with the addition of long-time partner Bluepoint Games! From the exceptional PS5 remake of Demon’s Souls to the critically acclaimed PS4 remake of Shadow of the Colossus and remasters of fan favorites like Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Bluepoint has built a name for itself by creating some of the highest-quality remasters and remakes in the industry.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: The classic Sega games of Lost Judgment

Hey folks, are you ready to return to Kamurocho and set off on a new adventure in Isezaki Ijincho?. If you’ve previously experienced Judgment or the Yakuza series, you’ll know that despite all the investigations you take on, there’s still time to take a break from investigating and play some retro classics!
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

The Last of Us Outbreak Day Announcement Is a Brand New Statue

Naughty Dog has revealed their announcement for the Outbreak Day celebration and it turned out to be a new statue of Joel by Dark Horse. Every year, Naughty Dog celebrates the Outbreak Day that happened in The Last of Us. It was the time when the Cordyceps infection began that led humanity to become extinct. During this event, they usually have something to offer like themes, avatars, or have new merchandise available on sale.
newsbrig.com

The Last of Us: 7 Best Moments From the Hit PlayStation Game We Hope Will Be Recreated in Pedro Pascal and Belle Ramsey’s HBO Series (Watch Videos)

The Last of Us is one of the most highly anticipated shows of the next year. The talent behind the show has many people excited, and this genuinely feels like it might be one of the best video game adaptations. The game’s director Neil Druckmann and Craig Marzin of Chernobyl scribe, will bring life to the show following the journey of Joel and Ellie in a post-apocalyptic America ravaged by the infected. The series is set to premiere next year on HBO and will star Pedro Pascal and Belle Ramsey in the lead. The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey’s First Look From HBO Series Is Out! (View Pic).
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Horizon Forbidden West: Evolving Aloy

Since the launch of Horizon Zero Dawn in 2017, Aloy has lived in the hearts of our players, and her story of survival, self-discovery, and sacrifice resonated with many. That story is set to continue in the upcoming sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, which takes place six months after the events of Horizon Zero Dawn. Aloy has travelled west to investigate a mysterious and deadly blight. In these uncharted lands, she will meet strange new tribes and encounter ever more deadly machines. Together with old friends and new companions, she must brave this new frontier to find the answers she needs to save life on Earth.
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Explore the secrets of The City in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

February 4 is approaching fast, so why don’t we explore The City a little bit more before jumping right in? The vast open world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human certainly has many secrets, and it’s time we revealed some of them. Today, let’s take a look at The City’s unique infrastructure, find out how we can bring it back to life, learn more about the music we’re going to hear there, and… meet somebody special.
vgchartz.com

The Last of Us HBO Series Gets First Official Look - News

Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann via Twitter has posted the first official photo of the upcoming The Last of Us HBO TV series. "When I first saw them on set in full costume, I was like, 'Hooooooly shit! It's Joel & Ellie!,'" said Druckmann. "The HBO adaptation of Naughty Dog’s...
