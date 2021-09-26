CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mason City, IA

TPUSA does not belong in high schools: Letter

By Jaci Smith
Globe Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI read with great interest and concern, the article in Sunday’s Globe about NIACC and the Mason City High School affiliation with the organization; “Turning Point USA.”. I absolutely believe that students need to learn about government and civics. It certainly is instructive to have elections and caucuses to teach them how the process works. Extracurricular groups with a variety of party affiliations like the Young Republicans and Democrats are important. Young people should be encouraged to get involved in political process.

globegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mason City, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Education
City
Mason City, IA
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tpusa#Globe#Niacc#Republicans#Democrats#The Washington Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy