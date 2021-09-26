Why Adam Radwan may be England's most exciting wing since Jonny May
By Kate Rowan
Telegraph
5 days ago
When Eddie Jones named his 45-man England training squad for the new season, it was hard for any of the new names to stand out, given the scale of fresh blood that the head coach hopes to get his hands on. Many of the lesser known names starred for England...
“To be completely honest with you mate, I don’t,” answers Jonny May when asked, at the end of a conversation about rugby and the art of wing play, how he relaxes away from the game. “I don’t really switch off. I’m on edge all the time, because I’m challenging myself. You’ve got to become comfortable being uncomfortable.”
When the Gallagher Premiership season has yet to kick off, it feels unnecessarily early to be reaching for our England lenses, however Eddie Jones’ announcement of a training squad on Tuesday brings the prospect of selection firmly into focus. Having already passed the two-year-to-go mark for the 2023 World Cup,...
Andy Goode believes George Ford will need to produce “standout performances” for Leicester Tigers if he wants to get back into the England squad. Ford was one of a number of big names left out of Eddie Jones’ 45-man England training squad, with Jamie George and both Vunipola brothers also omitted from the national set-up.
Fikayo Tomori, Ollie Watkins and Aaron Ramsdale returned to the England squad as Harry Maguire and Trent Alexander-Arnold missed the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary through injury.The Three Lions sit top of Group I heading into the penultimate international camp of the year, with manager Gareth Southgate naming a 23-man selection for the double-header.AC Milan defender Tomori has been included in the squad nearly two years on from winning his first and only cap in Kosovo – the Three Lions’ final match before the pandemic led football to shut down.Confirming your #ThreeLions squad for October! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nY96EqnmpL— England (@England) September 30, 2021Watkins returns for the first time since being cut from the provisional Euro 2020 squad, with uncapped Ramsdale back having been brought into the squad that reached the final following an injury to Dean Henderson.Maguire and Alexander-Arnold dropped out of the group for next month’s internationals through injury while Patrick Bamford, Nick Pope and Jude Bellingham also missed out.Phil Foden returned after missing the September triple-header through a foot complaint, but Mason Greenwood was again conspicuous by his absence.
England, Roger Hunt, 1966 FIFA World Cup Final, Gordon Banks, Germany national association football team, Bobby Moore, Wembley Stadium, Alf Ramsey, George Cohen, Jack Charlton. The death of Roger Hunt at the age of 83 leaves just three surviving members from the England team that won the World Cup in 1966.
Gareth Southgate says talented teenagers Jude Bellingham and Mason Greenwood were left out of England’s latest squad with their long-term development in mind.The Three Lions head to Andorra next week for what should be a straightforward World Cup qualifier, before welcoming Hungary to Wembley as the road to Qatar continues.England have a four-point cushion at the top of Group I with four games left, with Southgate balancing the need to get to next year’s tournament and ensuring his young players’ progress is not stunted.Confirming your #ThreeLions squad for October! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nY96EqnmpL— England (@England) September 30, 2021Greenwood withdrew from the provisional...
Harry Kane said his hat-trick from the bench in Tottenham’s 5-1 Europa Conference League win over NS Mura came as a bonus.The England captain struck the 13th treble of his Spurs career after coming on just before the hour-mark against the Slovenian outfit.The hosts were winning 2-1 at the time after goals inside the first eight minutes from Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso and Kane’s cameo settled matters.Having failed to find the back of the net so far in five Premier League outings and looking well below his best, his quickfire treble could prove a timely boost.“Every striker wants...
Australia captain Tim Paine is bullish about the Ashes going ahead this winter – even if England are not at full strength because of some players’ concerns about the Covid-19 restrictions they will face.Paine’s England counterpart Joe Root earlier this week refused to fully commit to the marquee tour until receiving clarity about entry requirements and quarantine and bubble conditions he and his side will face Down Under.Jos Buttler admitted he would not countenance travelling if his family were unable to join him, but Paine insisted the five-Test series, starting in 10 weeks’ time, will proceed as planned, irrespective of...
Liverpool and Manchester City resume their rivalry for top spot when they go head to head in the Premier League this weekend, while Chelsea and Manchester United aim to get their title challenges back on track. Under Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, City and Liverpool have become the dominant forces in English football, sharing the past four Premier League titles between them.
Tottenham picked up their first ever Europa Conference League victory as they swatted aside Slovenian champions NS Mura 5-1 on Thursday evening.A penalty from Dele Alli and a lovely finish from Giovani Lo Celso handed Nuno Espirito Santo’s side a comfortably first half lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.Ziga Kous pulled one back for the visitors with a stunning volley from the edge of the area, but substitute Harry Kane made sure of the points with a 20-minute hat-trick.The performance will not erase memories of three consecutive Premier League defeats, including a one-sided beatdown from Arsenal last weekend. But...
Brighton host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Bukayo Saka scored in the Gunners’ momentum-building 3-1 victory over Tottenham last weekend and the performance led the England international to claim the club still have the potential to win silverware this season.He said: “We can achieve anything, no matter what age. With age comes experience but we have a lot of experience in this squad anyway which helps us.“We have a lot of quality and enough experience to achieve a lot. We’re going to take it game by game but if we play like this we have enough...
Leeds and Watford both come into their meeting today in the bottom half of the Premier League table after indifferent starts to the season.But it is Marcelo Bielsa’s team who are desperate for a victory as they have not won any of their first six league matches and currently sit in the bottom three.Watford have picked up four points in their last two matches against Norwich and Newcastle and will see this as another eminently winnable fixture.But Elland Road will be roaring on their side as Leeds look to arrest an early season slump that many did not see coming.Here’s...
The Premier League title race starts at Anfield on Sunday. Although Manchester City will understandably believe that winning at the home of the European champions Chelsea last weekend was the first big ‘marker’ of the season it feels like the fixture away to Liverpool may be more defining. Not just...
Comments / 0