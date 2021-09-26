Henry County Fair Day 3

The Henry County Fair concluded a 3-day run -- shortened by weather -- with a race and fireworks at the Martinsville Speedway on Saturday night. Fairgoers competed, rode the rides, ate unusual foods, listened to musicians and played. Thousands stuck around and paid extra to see the Late Model Modified cars compete for that traditional race price: a grandfather clock. To see photo galleries from all three days' of the fair, scroll down on www.martinsvillebulletin.com.