Mormon leaders mandate worldwide use of masks in temples

By VINCENT DEL GIUDICE Bloomberg News (TNS)
Grand Haven Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — The top leadership of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday ordered mandatory use of face masks in its temples around the globe to fight COVID-19 and again called for members to get vaccinated, citing church history in prior pandemics. Cases in the...

