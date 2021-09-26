Mormon leaders mandate worldwide use of masks in temples
By VINCENT DEL GIUDICE Bloomberg News (TNS)
Grand Haven Tribune
5 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — The top leadership of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday ordered mandatory use of face masks in its temples around the globe to fight COVID-19 and again called for members to get vaccinated, citing church history in prior pandemics. Cases in the...
A group of parents Monday protested the week-long mask mandate put in place by Cedar Falls schools for Pre K-5th grade in front of the administration building, according to KWWL. Many of the parents held up signs asking for face masks to be optional. At this point, for the rest of this week students and teachers in both the Cedar Falls and Waterloo districts will be required to wear a mask throughout the day with the only exceptions being when they are at recess, lunch, or participating in outdoor activities. The school district says the mandate was put in place due to increased risks and because children 5-11 years old cannot currently be vaccinated, although Pfizer says their vaccine is safe for that age range. The school district is working on a metrics based system and will release the next steps later this week.
On September 22, 2021, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent this letter to Church leaders around the world. The letter is also available in French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish and Russian:. Dear Brothers and Sisters:. We are grateful that in recent months,...
SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Wednesday that masks will be required inside temples to limit the spread of COVID-19. Church leaders said in a statement that masks will be required temporarily in an effort to keep temples open. The message was the latest in a series of statements from church leaders encouraging masking and vaccination efforts against COVID-19.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent a letter to Church leaders across the globe urging members to continue wearing masks while visiting temples. "We are grateful that in recent months, some level of ordinance work has resumed in...
Over the past year and a half, we have all adjusted to a “new normal” due to COVID, and masks have been a big topic for discussion. During the 2020-2021 school year, masks were required by almost all schools Kindergarten through 12th grade. This year, five republican led states are not allowing schools to have a mask mandate for children. Florida, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah all have a mask mandate ban. In my opinion, this is very dangerous. Whether people want to believe it or not, COVID cases are rising again, especially with the Delta Variant spreading so quickly. Half of school aged children are unprotected from the virus. Wearing a mask is the best way to stop the potential spread and will even protect kids from getting other illnesses like the common cold.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Twin Cities congregation is struggling to understand who would set fire to a century-old church.
Flames destroyed Sacred Heart of Jesus Polish National Catholic Church in northeast Minneapolis last spring. It was the only church of its kind left in the state and now, after months of investigation, it’s officially a criminal case.
This is a parish of 100 people. To really understand the hit this church has taken, you have to go inside. It’s here that you see the torched altar, the bathroom where someone set the fire, and the chapel that turned into a chimney.
The 107-year-old building is a...
Leaders of the Jewish community in Alaska and beyond on Thursday condemned the wearing of yellow Stars of David by people protesting a proposed mask ordinance at Anchorage Assembly meetings this week. The Holocaust has no place in a debate over pandemic restrictions, said Rabbi Yosef Greenberg of the Alaska...
CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The warnings about dwindling pediatric ICU beds had been coming for weeks. Then suddenly, an “always cautious” Cedar Hill family learned that they hadn’t been careful enough.
“It’s very real, and it’s terrifying,” shared mother of two, Amanda Reaves. “Once we got moved to the ICU, that’s when it really hit.”
It all started one night during dinner. Reaves says she suddenly lost her sense of taste. Although her 8 and 10-year-old children were planning to start the new school year the following day, it was a COVID-19 test that followed.
Reaves and her 8-year-old son both tested...
Watch: Gabby Petito's Family Believes Brian Laundrie is "Hiding" Authorities have confirmed that the remains found in Bridger-Teton National Forest belong to YouTuber Gabrielle Petito. On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the Teton County Coroner's Office confirmed in a statement provided by the FBI that her manner of death is determined to...
"She was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life," Candace Cay Ayers' family wrote in her obituary. The family of a 66-year-old woman who died of a breakthrough COVID-19 infection included a powerful message in her obituary for people who have chosen not to get the vaccine.
Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
Larry Elder, the frontrunner among California Republicans vying to become governor through a recall election, would support legislation banning critical race theory in public schools, he told Fox News during in an interview. "My preference is for local school boards to decide what the curriculum is, but I think this...
The COVID-19 vaccine has been scientifically proved to save lives, but for a select group of people in the religious realm, a more important matter is at stake – eternal salvation. Peter Feaman, a top Republican National Committee official in Florida, said last month that vaccines are “the mark of...
Social media makes voyeurs of us all, drawn to watching strangers perform their unpolished, imperfect online lives. There is something especially familiar -- even intimate -- about people-watching at a time when, for our own safety, we are forced to maintain social distance. But when people live their lives in the public eye, their deaths, too, can become public.
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has come under fire after arguing that abortions should be banned because they “scar your soul” and that women should be told that “the best thing they can ever do in their whole life is to be a mother”. Ms Greene was speaking to...
