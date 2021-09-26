Mormon leaders mandate worldwide use of masks in temples

A group of parents Monday protested the week-long mask mandate put in place by Cedar Falls schools for Pre K-5th grade in front of the administration building, according to KWWL. Many of the parents held up signs asking for face masks to be optional. At this point, for the rest of this week students and teachers in both the Cedar Falls and Waterloo districts will be required to wear a mask throughout the day with the only exceptions being when they are at recess, lunch, or participating in outdoor activities. The school district says the mandate was put in place due to increased risks and because children 5-11 years old cannot currently be vaccinated, although Pfizer says their vaccine is safe for that age range. The school district is working on a metrics based system and will release the next steps later this week.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO