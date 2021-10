The New York Rangers going back to work tonight with their third exhibition game, this one in Newark against the New Jersey Devils. Will it be Adam Fox vs Dougie Hamilton? Alexis Lafrenière vs Jack Hughes? Or will it be another lineup up hopefuls as we have seen in the first two games? The Rangers made a number of roster moves on Thursday, trimming the number of players at camp to 34. More on that later.

NHL ・ 18 HOURS AGO