After enduring a year and a half of remote learning, we are about to finish our second month of classes; it feels bittersweet. Once again we are dealing with the trials and tribulations of establishing a “new normal.” Although we are back on campus, we are transitioning into a new type of pandemic learning. There is eagerness, anticipation, as well as worry about what this year has in store for us Poets. Hopefully, we will not be sent home in the middle of the school year this time.

WHITTIER, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO