CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Instant analysis of Bears' 26-6 loss vs. Browns in Week 3

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y5TF0_0c8rqxDE00

The start of the Justin Fields era was supposed to be a cause for celebration. Instead, it was a reminder of how limited this team is with Matt Nagy running the show as the Chicago Bears suffered a brutal 26-6 defeat to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Fields finished 6-of-20 for 68 yards with a 41.3 passer rating and was sacked nine times. But once again, the box score doesn’t tell the whole story. It’s difficult to judge Fields based on this game, as he was constantly under duress, his receivers couldn’t get separation and his play caller didn’t help him out.

This game was never going to be the definitive decision about how Fields’ career ultimately pans out — good or bad. But it’s also not how Bears fans envisioned their franchise quarterback making his debut. And that starts with Nagy.

Nagy was brought to Chicago to fix the offensive woes that have plagued this franchise for decades. Instead, he’s made them worse. And with better talent. Nagy remains a detriment to the Bears, and he refuses to step back and let someone else have a chance to fix things.

Even last season when Nagy did hand over play calling to Bill Lazor — which worked wonders — Nagy just took it right back. Because Nagy has to be the offensive genius. Nagy has to get credit when the offense succeeds but never when it fails. And Nagy is the one who thinks he has any credible standing in the NFL as an offensive play caller.

Just how bad were things on offense?

The Bears had just 47 yards of offense, which was their worst effort in 40 seasons. Their franchise quarterback was sacked nine times. The Bears had just 1 passing yard when all was said and done, when factoring in sacks. The Bears have scored fewer than 20 points in 22 of Nagy’s 53 games.

Just. Brutal.

While the defense had its share of struggles — including some missed tackles — it’s hard to be mad at them when they were on the field for most of the game. This loss falls squarely on the offense’s ineffectiveness, which ultimately falls on Nagy.

It’s time for a change, it has been for awhile. But Bears fans can’t rest easy, even with their franchise quarterback in place, so long as Nagy remains the head coach.

Comments / 2

Related
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy pulls off ultimate cowardly move

Every football fan understands that there is a thing called “coach speak.” For Chicago Bears fans, that particular aspect of Matt Nagy has been a little tougher to figure out at times. Nagy has been more secretive and less direct with his answers over the years, leading Bears fans to...
NFL
The Spun

Matt Nagy Sends Clear Postgame Message About Justin Fields

Chicago Bears starting quarterback Andy Dalton got injured during today’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, allowing rookie Justin Fields to take a leading role in the final quarters. The Bears held on to win the game largely in spite of Fields’ play though. Speaking to the media after the game,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Insider Knows Who The Bears Next Head Coach Should Be

Matt Nagy’s days as the head coach of the Chicago Bears appear to be numbered, especially after putting together such an abysmal game plan against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3. If the Bears finally cut ties with Nagy at any point in the coming months, there should be several...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#The Cleveland Browns#American Football
FanSided

Chicago Bears: This Justin Fields quote should get Matt Nagy’s attention

Since the aftermath of the 2021 NFL Draft, Chicago Bears fans have been dying to see their rookie quarterback get meaningful reps in practice. All spring and summer long, and throughout training camp, Fields was a clear backup — and that’s fine. However, what’s not fine is the amount of reps he has gotten with the first team.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Golic Predicts NFL Coach Will Eventually Be Fired

There are a fair number of critics of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy at this point in his career – longtime sports radio host Mike Golic among them. The former ESPN Radio host predicted on Sunday afternoon that Golic will not be back with the Bears in 2022. That’s not exactly going out on a limb, but it’s surely a prediction that most Bears fans will enjoy seeing.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Matt Nagy gets roasted for latest comment about Justin Fields

Chicago Bears fans have been clamoring to see Justin Fields at quarterback for some time now. That’s part of why head coach Matt Nagy’s latest comment only has them more frustrated. Fields will start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns with starter Andy Dalton sidelined with a knee injury. On Friday,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Matt Nagy’s quote about Justin Fields will further enrage Bears fans

The calls for Justin Fields to start aren’t going away, and Matt Nagy’s most recent quote will only further enrage Bears fans. The Chicago Bears remained committed to Andy Dalton all through the preseason, and even after they were overmatched in all facets by the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 he’ll remain the starting quarterback in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. But it’s a home game, and if Dalton struggles the fans will be present to voice their displeasure/call for Justin Fields to play.
NFL
FanSided

3 replacements the Bears should hire now for Matt Nagy

The Chicago Bears need to make a head-coaching change over Matt Nagy yesterday. After getting pulverized by the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, 2021 should be the last season Matt Nagy gets to be the head coach of the Chicago Bears. For an offensive-minded coach, his side of the ball...
NFL
UPI News

Coach Matt Nagy says Nick Foles, Bears' lone healthy QB, may start

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Veteran Nick Foles, the only healthy quarterback on the Chicago Bears roster, may start in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions, coach Matt Nagy said. Nagy told reporters Monday that veteran Andy Dalton and Justin Fields also are being considered, but they need to be evaluated throughout the week because of recent injuries.
NFL
bleachernation.com

They’re All Out of Excuses: BROWNS 26, BEARS 6

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: The Bears being on the short end of the scoreboard — in this case, a 26-6 loss to the Browns — isn’t on the rookie quarterback making his debut. And that can’t be stressed enough. It wasn’t Justin Fields’ fault. So do...
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

10 Takes after the Bears embarrassing 26-6 loss on the road to the Browns

Many Chicago Bears fans have been left to wonder whether or not they are allowed to have nice things in the quarterback department after Sunday’s embarrassing 26-6 loss. In what should have been an exciting game, it quickly turned into a disaster with rookie quarterback Justin Fields being sacked nine times and completing just six of his 20 passes.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy