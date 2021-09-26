Bubic pitches 7 shutout innings, Royals beat Tigers 2-1

That’s not how you draw it up, but a win’s a win. A common indicator of a poor pitching outing is having more walks than strikeouts. Kris Bubic walked four in 6.1 innings while striking out only two. However, he only allowed two hits and one run. No runner reached second base until the seventh inning when Bubic allowed a lead-off double. That wasn’t what the Royals were looking for; as I noted in the game thread preview, Bubic’s primary goal for tonight should have been to limit walks and home runs. However, it was a very effective outing all the same. On the offensive side, the Royals stranded seven runners through the first four innings. Stranded runners are frequently a sign of a very frustrating night for the offense. However, between Bubic’s excellent start and an incredibly wild Seattle pitching staff, the Royals managed to score enough to win. Whit Merrifield led off the game with an infield hit before advancing to second, third, and eventually home on three wild pitches in the first.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO